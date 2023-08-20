The U.S. urged China on Saturday to stop pressuring Taiwan, after Beijing launched military drills around the democratically governed island in response to Taiwan Vice President William Lai's U.S. visit.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

The U.S. would continue to monitor the exercises closely, the department statement said. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)