Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines increased its profit by six percent in the first semester, as the bank leaned on performing consumer loans to outweigh the rising cost of funds.

In a regulatory filing, UnionBank said its net income jumped by six percent to P6.4 billion from January to June compared to last year's P6.06 billion.

With this, Union Bank president and CEO Edwin Bautista believes the firm can reach its goal of becoming the most profitable retail bank in the Philippines by 2025.

Broken down, UnionBank saw its net interest income rise by 41 percent to P24 billion in the first half from P16.97 billion during the same period in 2022. The bank attributed the growth to the 43 percent expansion of its loan portfolio, as well as improving net interest margin.

During the period, UnionBank said its net interest margin went up by 60 basis points to 5.2 percent.

Further, UnionBank said service fees and other income more than doubled to P10.5 billion in the first semester from P4.58 billion a year ago, buoyed by card transactions and digital payments.

On the other hand, UnionBank reported an 82-percent increase in its operating expenses to P21.8 billion from P11.96 billion, on the one-time cost of integrating the Citi consumer business.

UnionBank executive vice president and chief financial officer Manuel Lozano said the bank is expected to book an above industry return on equity once the acquisition of Citi's retail segment in the Philippines is completed. For now, UnionBank's spending will remain elevated.

'Our costs will temporarily be elevated as the integration of the acquired Citi consumer business is ongoing. Having said this, we have a healthy earning asset base and we have a well-diversified consumer loan mix and all segments are growing in double digits,' Lozano said.

As of June, UnionBank manages an asset portfolio amounting to P1.1 trillion, of which deposits accounted for P693.3 billion while net loans and receivables made up P522.2 billion.

