Turkey's foreign trade deficit climbed 184.5% year-on-year to $8.167 billion in June, with imports surging 39.7%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Imports stood at $31.595 billion, while exports rose 18.7% to $23.428 billion, the data showed.

Under an economic programme unveiled last year, Turkey aims to shift to a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a tumbling currency.

The deficit in the first half of the year climbed 142.7% to $51.40 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)



Reuters