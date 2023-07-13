The country registered a smaller trade deficit in May as exports picked up for the first time in six months, while imports declined.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released yesterday showed the balance of trade in goods or the difference between the value of exports and imports amounted to a $4.40-billion deficit in May, lower than the $5.56-billion gap in the same month last year and the $4.84 billion in April.

PSA data also showed the value of the country's merchandise exports went up by 1.9 percent to $6.44 billon in May from $6.32 billion in the same month last year.

This is the first time that exports posted year-on-year growth since November last year.

Exports in May were also higher than the $4.90 billion recorded in April.

Electronic products posted the highest increase in exports value, rising to $3.70 billion from $3.47 billion.

This was followed by ignition wiring set and other wiring sets used in vehicles, aircraft and ships, which increased by $75.98 million, and copper concentrates by $73.75 million.

China remained the country's biggest export destination in May, accounting for $1.07 billion or 16.6 percent of the total.

The country's imports, on the other hand, declined by 8.8 percent to $10.84 billion in May from $11.88 billion in the same month last year.

Imports in May, however, were higher than the $9.75 billion reported in April.

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials posted the biggest drop in imports value at $675.26 million, followed by electronic products, which declined by $580.33 million, and iron and steel down by $164.79 million.

China was the country's biggest supplier of imports at $2.60 billion or 24 percent of the total.

The country's total external trade in goods slid by 5.1 percent to $17.28 billion from $18.20 billion.

From January to May, the country's trade deficit reached $23.99 billion, wider than the $23.96 billion in the same period a year ago.

Total merchandise exports declined by 11.5 percent to $28.21 billion while total imports also decreased by 6.6 percent to $52.20 billion in the January to May period.

Commenting on the trade data, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the continued downtrend in inflation could help support the easing of interest rates or borrowing costs and the recovery in both exports and imports for the coming months.

He said the Philippines' membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which took effect last June, could also benefit the country through increased export sales at lower tariffs and expanded sources of imports.

'However, this would also mean increased competition for some local producers or suppliers in view of the influx of cheaper imports from other RCEP member countries for the coming years,' he said.

