Toyota Motor said it would suspend shipments of some models including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV after irregularities were found in certification tests for diesel engines developed by affiliate Toyota Industries.

A special investigative committee had found irregularities during horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models. The development of the engines had been commissioned to Toyota Industries, Toyota Motor said in a statement on Monday.

Ten models use the affected engines globally, including six in Japan, Toyota said.

Shares in Toyota Industries sank 6% shortly after the news. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)



