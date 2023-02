Tokyo shares ended higher on Tuesday following Wall Street gains, despite a lacklustre Japanese GDP report and a wait-and-see mood ahead of US consumer price data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.64 percent, or 175.45 points, to end at 27,602.77, while the broader Topix index rose 0.78 percent, or 15.42 points, to 1,993.09.