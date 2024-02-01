The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Thursday named about 30 firms, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and energy explorer Inpex, as examples for other companies to follow in its drive to improve capital efficiency in Japan.

The TSE said companies on the list, which also included autoparts maker Aisin, an affiliate of Toyota Motor , had won investor support for their efforts.

The bourse, operated by Japan Exchange Group, last year asked all listed companies on its prime and standard markets to take steps to boost capital efficiency as part of its drive to improve governance and investor returns.

It said last month that nearly half of the companies on the prime section had responded to its call to disclose such plans.

The reform drive helped to lift the benchmark Nikkei 225 to its highest level in 34 years last month.

Also on the list was steel maker Kobe Steel, which was the best performer on the Nikkei last year.

"The company's disclosure clearly shows the status of dialogue with shareholders and investors and how it is incorporated into management decisions...," the TSE cited investors as saying of Kobe Steel.

Other companies named included regional banks Concordia Financial Group and Yamanashi Chuo Bank, as well as apparel maker Sanyo Shokai.

Discount store operator Plant and financial services provider FinTech Global, which trade on the smaller standard market, were cited too. (Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Mark Potter)