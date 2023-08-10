The Philippine Stock Exchange [PSE 160.00 unch; 181% avgVol] [link] teased a Q2 net income of P214 million, down 43% from its Q2/22 net income of P374 million. The press release did not provide a great deal of detail into the PSE's Q2 metrics, and instead seemed to focus on the aggregated H1 metrics that compare more favorably to the previous period.

So, from an H1 perspective, the PSE said that its operating revenues were lower by 13%, thanks to a 21% drop in listing fees (the revenue that the PSE earns when a company conducts an IPO or similar equity raising transaction) and a 6% drop in trading fees. The PSE noted that only P37 billion in funding was raised through the PSE in H1/23, as compared to the P62 billion raised during the same period last year. The PSE said that the average daily volume turnover dropped 4.4% in 2023 (as measured through the end of June), and that we have experienced net foreign selling of over P25 billion during that span.

MB bottom-line: This year has been terrible for the PSE from a business perspective: trading volume has plummeted, all of the huge IPOs that were slated to hit the market this year dried up and died, and several high-profile companies have either been delisted from the exchange or are taking significant steps to go through that process in the near future. We could probably go back and forth for days on how much of each problem the PSE actually owns, since volume is down on a global basis and the fight against inflation has smeared itself across everything for what feels like forever. Yet, at the end of the day, I can't help but think that the PSE's public fetish for listings - about beating last year's number with a bigger number this year and speculating openly about which companies may list and when they might do so - is a symptom of the 'thing' that is holding it (and our market) back. I'm excited about how things might change once the GStocks integration finally emerges from development, but I'm nervous that the PSE's mentality and approach to its companies and traders haven't undergone the kind of shift that feels necessary to make the PSE something that companies and traders want to be a part of for its own sake, and not just because it's literally the only market in town.

