PHOTO
Thailand's parliament will meet to vote on a new prime minister on Aug. 22, house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)
House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters on Wednesday
PHOTO
Thailand's parliament will meet to vote on a new prime minister on Aug. 22, house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.