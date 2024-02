Thailand's consumer spending over the Lunar New Year period could rise 10% to 50 billion baht ($1.40 billion), a 4-year high, helped by recovery in tourism and the economy, a survey showed on Monday.

The estimated spending compares with 45 billion baht ($1.26 billion) last year, according to the survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)