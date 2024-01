Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday said his government would support economic growth and make efforts to build confidence in the country.

Speaking at a seminar on 2025 fiscal budget preparation, Srettha said he was aiming for average annual growth of 5% over the next four years.

