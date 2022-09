Thailand's exports are still expected to rise between 6% to 8% this year, helped by a weak baht and increased food shipments amid global food insecurity, the national shippers' group said on Tuesday.

However, high global inflation, energy prices and freight rates remain key risks, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a news conference.

