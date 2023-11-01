Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.5% to 3.0% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, helped by government support measures and tourism, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are expected to fall between 1% to 2% this year, versus a previous projection of a 0.5% to 2.0% drop, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors.

"The Israel-Hamas war is a new risk to the global economy," the group said.

The tourism sector might see foreign tourist arrivals of 28-29 million this year, down from 29-30 million seen earlier, the group said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew just 1.8% year-on-year in the second quarter, sharply slowing from the previous quarter, as weak exports and investment undercut strength in tourism. The economy expanded 2.6% last year.

($1 = 36.28 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



