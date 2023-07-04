U.S. automaker Tesla sold 93,680 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in June, up 18.72% from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Tuesday.

Sales rose 20.57% from May and from year-earlier deliveries of 78,906 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles when Tesla's Shanghai factory emerged from COVID-19 containment measures.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, saw June sales surge 88.16% year on year to 251,685 vehicles, CPCA data showed. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)