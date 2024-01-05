Tesla is doing an effective recall on 1.62 million vehicles, including its models S, X, 3 and Y in China, the market regulator said on Friday.

The recalls in Tesla's second largest market follow two recalls by the automaker in the United States in December.

Tesla can remotely upgrade the vehicles to fix the issues, the China State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement. The move is categorised as a product recall under Chinese regulations.

The U.S. automaker will release an over-the-air software update for 1.61 million units.

These consist of imported Models S and X and the China-made Models 3 and Y cars made from 2014 to 2023 to avoid misuse of the Autosteer function and cut the risk of collision, the regulator said.

Separately, it will also upgrade the software for 7,538 units of Models S and X cars to fix the problem of doors that could unlock in crashes.

In the United States, Tesla started recalling more than 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after safety concerns cited by a federal regulator.

In the United States, Tesla started recalling more than 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after safety concerns cited by a federal regulator.

It also recalled just over 120,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in the United States over the risk of doors being unlocked and opening during a crash.




