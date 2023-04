TAOYUAN, Taiwan - Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with the world, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday after returning from a visit to the United States and Central America.

The trip let the international community see that Taiwan will not give in to pressure, Tsai told reporters at Taiwan's international airport at Taoyuan outside of Taipei.

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman )