Social media
Home page>WORLD>China and Asia Pacific >Taiwan ruling party pled...
ELECTION

Taiwan ruling party pledges steady hand as opposition rallies

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

January’s presidential election comes as China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military and political pressure to force the island to accept Beijing’s sovereignty

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 17, 2023
POLITICSTAIWANELECTION
PHOTO
The front-runner to be Taiwan’s next president yesterday pledged to be a steady hand who would keep the peace with China, as his two opponents attended a thronged rally calling for domestic legal reforms and more action to combat high property prices.
January’s presidential election comes as China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military and political pressure to force the island to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, alarming the region and Washington.
William Lai, Taiwan’s vice-president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, has consistently led the majority of opinion polls, though former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party is running a close second.
Speaking at the DPP’s annual congress, Lai reiterated an offer to talk to China on an equal basis to promote the peaceful development of ties, but also the need to strengthen Taiwan’s defences.
“I will use peace as a beacon and democracy as a compass. In the complex geopolitical situation, I will brave the winds and the waves to lead Taiwan steadily forward,” he said, speaking at one of Taipei’s most well-known hotels.
The DPP conference coincided with a rally for legal reform and against high real estate prices organised in downtown Taipei in front of the presidential office by Internet celebrity Holger Chen and Huang Kuo-chang, a former lawmaker for the New Power Party, a small opposition group.
While billed as non-partisan, both Ko and Hou Yu-ih of Taiwan’s main opposition party the Kuomintang took part, though they did not share the stage together. Terry Gou, the retired founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, also attended.
Ko, to cheers from the several thousand strong crowd on a scorching hot day, said it was not a protest, despite the anger directed at the DPP by speakers and many in the crowd.
“This is a day to promote Taiwan’s progress,” Ko said. “We’re not here to protest anything or to create antagonism.”
Hou, running a distant third in the polls, was less well received and got some boos when he spoke.
Taiwan’s opposition parties frequently criticise the government for interfering in what should be independent bodies like the media regulator, moves the government denies.
Lai told his party’s congress that the rally was a normal thing for a democracy and criticism should be taken on board.
“We must listen to their voices, and not reject opinions based on who is speaking,” he said.
“I have always been convinced that only with more open democratic governance can it be possible to achieve a stronger democratic community and a greater country.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

China's weather authorities issue first red warning alert for flash floods

China's weather authorities issue first red warning alert for flash floods
China's weather authorities issue first red warning alert for flash floods
WEATHER

South Korea flood deaths cast doubt on work to prepare for extreme weather

South Korea flood deaths cast doubt on work to prepare for extreme weather
South Korea flood deaths cast doubt on work to prepare for extreme weather
ECONOMY

Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts

Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts
Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts
WEATHER

China reports record temperature for mid-July at 52.2C

China reports record temperature for mid-July at 52.2C
China reports record temperature for mid-July at 52.2C
ECONOMY

UAE and Japan: Long-standing, comprehensive partnership spanning over 50 years

UAE and Japan: Long-standing, comprehensive partnership spanning over 50 years
UAE and Japan: Long-standing, comprehensive partnership spanning over 50 years
DIPLOMACY

Japan PM Kishida to talk energy, green tech in Abu Dhabi

Japan PM Kishida to talk energy, green tech in Abu Dhabi
Japan PM Kishida to talk energy, green tech in Abu Dhabi
WEATHER

No tsunami threat to Philippines after 7.2-magnitude quake near Alaska

No tsunami threat to Philippines after 7.2-magnitude quake near Alaska
No tsunami threat to Philippines after 7.2-magnitude quake near Alaska
AGRICULTURE

Youth involvement in agriculture pushed: Philippines

Youth involvement in agriculture pushed: Philippines
Youth involvement in agriculture pushed: Philippines
MOST READ
1.

Saudi Almarai’s net profit for Q2 2023 rises 7% to $148mln

2.

Lower oil output to slow down UAE real GDP growth to 3.9% in 2023

3.

Global outstanding sukuk volume exceeds $800bln in Q2 2023

4.

Number of Saudi SMEs more than double to 1.14mln since Vision 2030 launch

5.

Oil production impact in Libya, Nigeria could raise Brent further

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Zimbabwe opposition finally launches election campaign

2

Spain's conservatives ahead of Socialists before election - opinion polls

3

Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections

4

Thailand's monarchy looms over battle for prime minister

5

TotalEnergies boss: 2024 U.S. election could cause energy shock

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt and IFC sign first Shariah-compliant facility worth $50mln

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt and IFC sign first Shariah-compliant facility worth $50mln
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt and IFC sign first Shariah-compliant facility worth $50mln
INVESTMENT

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion

OIL AND GAS

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new crude carrier

EQUITIES

Equity outlook: Saudi SABIC Q2 net profit set to drop 88% on weak product prices

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE President and Prime Minister of Japan cement historic bilateral relations

2

China's weather authorities issue first red warning alert for flash floods

3

Non-oil trade between UAE, Japan rises to $142.7bln over last decade

4

South Korea flood deaths cast doubt on work to prepare for extreme weather

5

UAE and Japan continue strengthening strategic ties: Thani Al Zeyoudi

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds