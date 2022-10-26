Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Wednesday he was not worried that aggressive rate hikes would push the economy into a deeper recession than currently forecast and that inflation was the big concern.

"We have to remember that we are starting from a position where we have high activity in Sweden ... so I'm not worried about that (the economy)," he told reporters.

"What worries me is the development in inflation and for me that is our main task now, to get inflation down." (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)