Local stocks advanced for a second day as sentiment was buoyed by the International Monetary Fund lifting its 2023 growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.2 percent on the back of resilient service-sector activity and a strong consumer market.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,679.13 yesterday, up by 18.02 points or 0.27 percent, while the broader All Shares index gained 3,546.01, up by 5.63 points or 0.16 percent.

Total value turnover was thin at P4.438 billion. Market breadth however, was negative, 87 to 78, while 56 issues were unchanged.

Elsewhere in Asia, equities were mixed as the previous day's China-induced rally gave way to cautious trading ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision, with fresh data reviving the possibility of more rate hikes before the end of the year.

Regional stocks surged Tuesday in response to Beijing's pledges of stimulus, particularly the property sector, after a string of readings showed the post-COVID recovery was going off the rails.

But focus has now returned to central banks' battle to tame inflation, with the Fed tipped to deliver another increase in borrowing costs later in the day.

While the result of the meeting is largely accepted, debate is now centered on whether it will announce another hike later in the year.

There had been hopes that this month would see the end of the tightening cycle but data Tuesday showing a key gauge of consumer sentiment at a two-year high has stoked talk of more to come.

Post-meeting comments by Fed chief Jerome Powell will be closely followed for an idea about officials' plans for the rest of the year.

Ann Miletti, at Allspring Global Investments, said figures showing the economy still healthy was weighing on the minds of policymakers, who are determined to bring inflation down to their two-percent goal, from the current three percent.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson added: 'While Powell will try and make the case for further rate hikes, his time would be better spent in making the case for rates remaining higher for longer, and projecting when the (policy board) expected the two percent target to be met.'

