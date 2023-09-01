Philippine stocks extended their winning streak yesterday, boosted by a Wall Street rally that came on positive reports on consumer confidence and job openings.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 6,295.29, up by 70.29 points or 1.13 percent. Most of the sectors were up as well except for property.

The market's ascent was also due to expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes.

Total value turnover stood at P3.97 billion and market breadth was positive, 90 to 82 while 62 issues were unchanged.

BDO Securities, the brokerage arm of Sy-led BDO sees the index level reaching 7,700 this year based on an average earnings growth estimate of 15 percent.

John Michael Raz, assistant vice president and head of Online Sales of BDO Securities Corp. said August is historically weak.

Even then, he said investors may continue to invest despite August being a ghost month, but decisions must be based on research.

'Making investment decisions based on sound research, diversification, and long-term goals are crucial, regardless of the time of the year,' Raz said.

The so-called 'ghost month' is an annual observance believed to bring bad luck it is often associated with cautious behaviors and superstitions that supposedly affect financial markets.

To date, the support has been established at the 6,350 level with the market trading at the 6,350 to 6,750 range currently.

'This range may persist if participants continue to stay on the sidelines due to lack of catalysts. There's really no rule against buying in the month of August,' Raz said.

Investors can buy on dips and initiate positions in their favorite stocks, he added.

'For a lot of investors, they see weakness as an opportunity to even improve their cost,' he said.

He urged investors to look into companies with earnings potential.

'We continue to prefer the financials sector on the back of still healthy loan growth and improving lending margins. We are also bullish on the power sector which is seen to benefit from inelastic power demand and higher spot market prices,' Raz said.

