The stock market is expected to recover in the second half, driven by cooling inflation, economic growth and easing interest rates.

This is according to the August issue of The Market Call, a joint publication of First Metro Investment Corp. and UA and P Capital Markets Research.

The Philippine economy expanded by 4.3 percent in the second quarter from 7.5 percent a year ago, bringing average growth to 5.3 percent in the first half.

Inflation has slowed to 4.7 percent in July, marking its sixth month of deceleration.

In its report on the equities market, The Market Call said recovery in the second half may also come from bargain hunters amid foreign selling in recent months.

Foreign investors' share in trading has dropped significantly in the first half.

'This should encourage local investors to start accumulating selected counters as early as the third quarter,' the report said.

Despite the market's lackluster performance in the first half, the report said the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) would still breach the 7,200 to 7,500 level this year due to robust macroeconomic fundamentals and strong corporate earnings.

It noted that the PSEi has mildly rallied in July to 6,600 level as above-expectations first quarter earnings buoyed local investor interest. This was despite net foreign selling.

'While second quarter earnings may not match those in the first quarter, robust first half economic growth, falling inflation and interest rates should pave the way for a good recovery starting in the third quarter of the year,' the report said.

At present, the market's price-earnings ratio stands at around 11 to 12x and remains below the 10-year average.

As such, investors can start accumulating selected counters in the third quarter, The Market Call said.

'We still think robust macroeconomic fundamentals and strong corporate earnings will drive PSEi to a high of 7,200 to 7,500 this year. If the July 31 net foreign buying - the highest since December 2021 - of $270.1 million heralds renewed foreign investor interest for the rest of 2023, the PSEi target would look more achievable,' the report said.

