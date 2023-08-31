The Philippine stock market opened the shortened trading week on a strong note on the back of month-end window dressing.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) closed at 6,225.00, up by 64.39 points or 1.05 percent. The broader All Shares index gained 22.22 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 3,354.62.

All the sectoral gauges were up with services, property and mining and oil among the biggest gainers.

Total value turnover reached P5.626 billion although market breadth was negative. Losers outpaced gainers, 89 to 85 while 53 issues were unchanged.

Regina Capital's Luis Limlingan said the market opened the week higher as investors geared up for window dressing.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the public offering of Pacerm-1 Energy, a company based in Misamis Oriental.

Pacerm-1 Energy will offer to the public 26,891 common shares priced at P2,100 per share. The company expects proceeds to amount to P15.89 million, which will be used for the payment of its long-term loans.

The offering will run from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, based on the latest timetable submitted to the SEC. The shares may be sold to any person, partnership, cooperative, corporation, or trust account.

The offering is being made in compliance with an order by the Energy Regulatory Commission to offer not less than 15 percent of its outstanding capital stock to the public.

Meanwhile, Asian shares mostly rose yesterday as markets shifted their attention from the US Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports.

Regional markets also got a perk from signs China-US relations may be improving, as the nations agreed to work together to smooth out economic relations, including business and trade.

Investors and economists will be focusing closely on the government's latest inflation update on Thursday. The report on personal consumption and expenditures is the Fed's preferred measure as it tries to rein inflation back to two percent.

The PCE report showed inflation rising at a rate of three percent in June and the July report is expected to show it rose slightly to 3.3 percent. Overall, it's down from a high of seven percent a year ago.

