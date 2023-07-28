The slow pace of growth in investments into the Philippines could impact the momentum of economic expansion in the country, coupled with the possibility of food prices driving up inflation yet again. In a webinar yesterday, the research arm of the Moody's Group maintained that the Philippines would still be one of the fastest growing economies in the region, but also flagged that economic scarring has started to manifest in the country.

Looking into the breakdown of the economy, Moody's Investors Service senior vice president Christian de Guzman said nearly all sectors have already surpassed their pre-pandemic levels, except for one.

'The one sector that is still yet to recover is gross fixed capital formation or investment. I think this is one of the things that is also driving lower potential growth post-pandemic,' De Guzman said.

Moody's Analytics chief economist for Asia Pacific Steven Cochrane noted it is not surprising that investor confidence in the country is a little weak considering how the pandemic impacted the country.

'It's not that investment is going down. But private investment is not really improving, it's just stable,' Cochrane said.

'In a sense, it's one of the weaknesses of the economy now, but it could prove to be one of the strengths based on the successful execution of government policy,' he said.

As the Marcos administration touts infrastructure as among its priorities, as manifested in the recently enacted Maharlika Investment Fund, Cochrane said this could generate some optimism in terms of further private investments moving forward.

Cochrane is also banking on the stability and dominance of the administration, which may send a positive signal and improve investor confidence.

'The on-time and efficient completion of projects that the government is counting on can instill more confidence that they are doing what they promised and setting up the infrastructure for private investment to flourish,' Cochrane said.

Apart from a stagnant investment environment, Moody's emphasized that a risk to the Philippine economy is inflation, even as the headline rate has cooled down for five straight months.

Cochrane said an emerging headwind is Russia's exit from the Black Sea trade agreement, which could drive wheat prices in the global market. The price of oil has also increased to about $85 per barrel from a low of $70 per barrel.

While the Philippines does not buy a lot of wheat directly from Ukraine, any disruption in the world market would eventually trickle down to food prices on the domestic front.

'If it goes up much higher, say Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production more, then we could see energy prices going back to that position of really giving a push to a really bad inflation,' Cochrane said.

Moody's also warned of the potential impact of India's move to block the export of certain grains which could open a common theme across economies to protect their own local consumers and put roadblocks in front of exports.

Nonetheless, Moody's maintained that there continues to be a number of positive factors that are helping the Philippine economy including strong broad consumer demand and stable remittances, among others.

On the fiscal side, De Guzman said the government's deficit consolidation is intact and is progressing along the lines of the administration's expectation.

'Debt affordability, the amount of interest payments relative to revenues continues to be quite intact and has been maintained at a relatively low level,' he said.

'Revenue performance has offset those higher interest costs and the higher interest payments are only having a relatively limited impact on the Philippines given the average maturity of the government's debt stock.'

