MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, the Spanish government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sanchez and Xi held a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday.

"The prime minister has urged China's president to use his influence as a stabilising power to make Putin end the war," spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters.

The summit is the first meeting of G20 leaders since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

