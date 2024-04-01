Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as U.S. inflation data reaffirmed bets of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, while data from China showed the economy gained momentum. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 1.23 points, or 0.04%, at 2,747.86.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% and SK Hynix gained 1.37%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.13%.

** Robust demand for chips helped South Korea post export growth for a sixth consecutive month in March, albeit at a pace slightly slower than expected.

** The index may brace for more volatility depending on the scale of foreign investors' trade on stock futures, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The latest U.S. inflation data is "along the lines of what we would like to see," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in comments that appeared to keep the central bank's baseline for interest rate cuts this year intact.

** China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, an official factory survey showed on Sunday, offering relief to policymakers even though the property sector crisis remains a drag.

** Hyundai Motor shed 2.36% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.36%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 3.68% and up 0.19%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 577 shares advanced, while 296 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 269.7 billion won on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,349.4 per dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close at 1,347.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 104.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.9 basis points to 3.293%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.2 bps to 3.382%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Yena Park; Editing by Varun H K)



