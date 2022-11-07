Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday amid split market sentiment over the prospects of China easing its zero-COVID stance, as investors hoped that China's curbs will eventually be removed. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 23.36 points, or 0.99%, to 2,371.79 as of 06:30 GMT at close. ** The dollar's weakening has supported stock markets, and there are still hopes that China's zero-COVID stance may change soon, which is creating positive sentiment, said Park Gwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.35% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.37%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.84%. ** China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making ongoing, if modest, tweaks to their management of the virus.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 385.74 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 932, the number of advancing shares was 626.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 112.5 billion won ($80.17 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,401.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.28% higher than its previous close at 1,419.2, marking the sharpest daily gain since July 28.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,402.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,401.8.

** The won has lost 15.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 4.176%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.4 basis points to 4.262%. ($1 = 1,403.3100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



