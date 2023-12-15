Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose nearly 1% on Friday and were set to extend their weekly gains to a seventh straight week on the dovish tilt to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 23.54 points, or 0.93%, to 2,567.72 by 0259 GMT.

** The KOSPI has risen 2% this week. It is on course to post a seventh consecutive weekly rise, which will be the longest streak since Jan 2021.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve suggested at its last policy meeting this week that it was likely done with raising interest rates.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.68% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.05%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.83%.

** Hyundai Motor added 3.73% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 2.41%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.12% and up 1.10%, respectively.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 556 shares advanced, while 316 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 540.8 billion won on the main board.

** For the week, foreigners have bought more than 1 trillion won, set for their biggest weekly purchase in five weeks.

** The won was quoted at 1,294.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,295.4.

** The won has strengthened 1.15% this week, set to post its biggest gain in a month.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 points to 104.73.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.276% and the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.355%, after logging sharp losses in the previous session. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)