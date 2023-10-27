Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday on dip-buying, but still ended the week with a second straight loss on worries about high U.S. Treasury yields.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 3.73 points, or 0.16%, at 2,302.81, erasing most of its early gain of as much as 0.99%.

** The gain was weaker than most of its Asian peers and came after the index's 2.7% drop on Thursday, which was the biggest in 13 months.

** The KOSPI fell 3.04% this week, just a little milder than its 3.30% drop the previous week.

** "The rechargeable battery sector, which had dropped sharply recently, rebounded on dip-buying, but most other sectors were still sluggish," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.90%, but peer SK Hynix lost 0.75%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.13%.

** Kia Corp lost 1.60% after the company reported a 273% jump in profit. Hyundai Motor shed 2.17%.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 448 shares advanced, while 421 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 378.9 billion won ($279.61 million) for the day on the main board.

** For the week, they sold 1.6 trillion won, the biggest in three months.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,355.9 per dollar, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,360.0.

** The won ended the week down 0.26%. It was the currency's sixth straight weekly loss, the longest streak since September 2022.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 102.44.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 4.062%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 12.3 basis points to 4.264%. ($1 = 1,355.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



