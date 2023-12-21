Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares snapped a five-session winning streak on Thursday, as a global equity rally stalled. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 14.28 points, or 0.55%, at 2,600.02.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.27% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.20%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.20% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.42%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 1.81% and down 1.68%, respectively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 260 shares advanced, while 618 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 11.3 billion won on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,305.1 per dollar, 0.48% lower than its previous close at 1,298.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,304.2 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,301.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 16.26% so far this year, and gained 8.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 105.15.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.223%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.290%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu )



