Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recouped early losses to close flat on Thursday as authorities announced a plan to improve stock short-selling rules.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up just 1.44 points, or 0.06%, at 2,488.11 after two sessions of sharp gains, with gains in automakers countering loses in e-commerce stocks.

** During the session, the KOSPI fell as much as 0.56%.

** South Korea's financial regulator plans to loosen stock short-selling rules for retail investors, while tightening them for institutional and foreign investors, to promote a "level playing field" in the market.

** "There was not much to bet on, and about time to take a breather, after a jump the day before," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.83%, but peer SK Hynix lost 1.34%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.99%.

** Hyundai Motor added 1.26% and sister automaker Kia Corp jumped 3.68%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 1.22% and 0.21%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 549 shares advanced, while 311 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 310.4 billion won ($239.21 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,296.9 per dollar, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,300.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.26% so far this year and gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 103.62.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 3.703%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 3.804%. ($1 = 1,297.5800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)