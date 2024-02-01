Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rallied on Thursday, buoyed by exports data that was slightly above market expectations and government plans to boost undervalued stocks. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 45.37 points, or 1.82%, at 2,542.46, posting its best day since Nov. 15.

** South Korea's exports rose for a fourth consecutive month in January, as a rebound in sales to China and the biggest surge in chip shipments in six years provided a boost to the trade-reliant economy at the start of 2024.

** South Korea's finance minister said the government would continue policy efforts to improve practices regarding corporate governance, shareholder returns, and illegal short-selling to boost prices of undervalued stocks and to make the market more attractive.

** "Foreigners scooped up stocks of low price to book value ratios, such as automakers and financial companies," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp gained 6.89% and 3.30%, respectively, while steelmaker POSCO Holdings rose 2.58%.

** The finance-major index and the securities-minor index jumped 5.39% and 5.69%, respectively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 670 shares advanced, while 242 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 1.04 trillion won ($780.45 million) on the main board, marking their biggest daily purchase since Jan. 11.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,331.8 per dollar, 0.21% higher than its previous close at 1,334.6.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 3.257%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 3.334%. ($1 = 1,332.5600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



