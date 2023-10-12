Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday as semiconductor and rechargeable battery stocks extended gains, with investor focus set on major companies' earnings.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 29.74 points, or 1.21%, at 2,479.82, building on the previous session's 1.98% jump.

** "For now, corporate earnings-based economic assessment is more important than macroeconomic indicators," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmakers and battery makers led the gains on the benchmark index, after industry leaders of Samsung Electronics and LG Energy Solution, respectively, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results earlier the week.

** Samsung Electronics rose 1.03%, while peer SK Hynix jumped 4.19%.

** LG Energy Solution climbed 0.30%, with its parent LG Chem rising 2.12%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation jumped 4.70% and 2.80%, respectively.

** South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday authorities would monitor financial and foreign exchange markets closely as uncertainty was high over military conflicts in the Middle East.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 679 shares advanced, while 203 declined and 51 were flat.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 59.7 billion won ($44.61 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,338.5 per dollar, 0.01% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 102.86.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.938%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 4.101%. ($1 = 1,338.2900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



