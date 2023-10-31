Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Tuesday, as battery makers plunged on a weakening industry outlook and China's economic data suggested a slower global economy.

** With Tuesday's drop, the benchmark KOSPI posted its worst monthly performance so far this year, while foreign sell-off in October was also the biggest in 16 months.

** The KOSPI closed down 32.56 points, or 1.41%, at 2,277.99, the lowest since Jan. 5.

** The index fell 7.59% in October, extending its losses to a third straight month and marking the biggest monthly drop since December 2022.

** "The battery sector dropped sharply on concern about slowing demand for electric vehicles, while China's PMI data also sparked economic slowdown worries," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 4.81%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 5.86% and 2.94%, respectively.

** Their sharp losses followed U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla's overnight drop, which came as its key supplier Panasonic Holdings cut production of automotive batteries.

** Samsung Electronics ended down 0.59%. The chipmaker said it would continue to cut production to ease a chip supply glut. Smaller rival SK Hynix dropped 2.35%.

** China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October, data showed.

** That overshadowed rather upbeat domestic data, which showed South Korea's factory output rose for a second straight month in September on increasing chip production.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 252 shares advanced, while 644 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 324.9 billion won ($240.35 million) for the day on the main board.

** For the month, they sold 2.9 trillion won, the fifth straight monthly selling and the biggest since June 2022.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.03% higher at 1,350.5 per dollar. The currency ended the month 0.09% lower.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 4.088%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 4.326%. ($1 = 1,351.8000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)