Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their best session in five months on Tuesday, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied and China's stimulus policy raised risk appetite.

** The Korean won strengthened by the most in a month, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 41.79 points, or 1.66%, at 2,562.49, snapping a five-session falling streak. It was the biggest one-day gain since Feb. 16.

** South Korea's state-run banks are providing at least two trillion won ($1.54 billion) of liquidity support to a credit union hit by customers withdrawals through repurchase agreements, joining commercial banks also offering financing.

** The Bank of Korea will likely keep its key policy rate unchanged at 3.50% on Thursday and for the rest of the year as inflation continued to ease, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

** "The market recovered its momentum on positive news flows from better-than-earnings of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC to China's policy measure to support its property market," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** China's central bank on Monday extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 2.88% and 2.81%, tracking the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's overnight jump.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform companies gained. Of the total 937 issues traded, 627 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 280.0 billion won ($216.75 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,293.7 per dollar, 0.99% higher than its previous close. It was the biggest gain since June 13.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.7 basis points to 3.705%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 9.7 basis points to 3.757%. ($1 = 1,291.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)



