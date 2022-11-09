Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as a firmer won and expectations about a Republican win in U.S. midterm elections helped extend the Kospi's gains for the fourth day in a row. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 25.37 points, or 1.06%, to close at 2,424.41.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.32% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.71%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.87%. ** The won is stronger and expectation of a Republican win in the U.S. midterms added to hopes that the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening could be eased, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** The trading volume was 674.60 million shares. Of the total 932 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 573.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares, worth 412.9 billion won, on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,364.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.47% higher than its previous close at 1,384.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,365.3 per dollar, up 0.7% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,364.5.

** The KOSPI has fallen 18.58% so far this year but has gained 4.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 12.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.24 points to 102.40.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 8.7 basis points to 4.075%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 7.8 basis points to 4.164%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Savio D'Souza)