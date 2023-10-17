Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained nearly 1% on Tuesday, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied on hopes for a recovery in demand, with foreign buying the biggest in three months.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 23.93 points, or 0.98%, at 2,460.17.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 3.12% and peer SK Hynix gained 4.75%, leading the gains on the benchmark.

** Foreigners bought 427.9 billion won ($316.15 million) worth of local stocks. It came after 14 straight sessions of selling and marked the biggest daily purchase since July 14.

** "There are hopes for an improvement in chip demand and strong evidence for a turnaround in the industry," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** On the macroeconomic front, investor attention is on the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Thursday, at which the central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged with a hawkish bias, according to a Reuters survey.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery makers and biopharmaceutical stocks rose, but online platform companies slipped, while automakers were mixed.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 583 shares advanced, while 283 declined.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,353.6 per dollar, 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,353.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 102.69.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.988%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 4.223%. ($1 = 1,353.4600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)