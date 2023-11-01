Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 1% on Wednesday, with chipmakers rallying, as the country's exports snapped a year-long downturn.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 23.52 points, or 1.03%, at 2,301.51, rebounding from a near 10-month low hit the day before.

** South Korea's exports rose in October for the first time in 13 months. Semiconductor shipments fell but saw the smallest drop in 15 months.

** "Although it was expected, exports data was solid, especially the technology sector, such as chips, so the market certainly had to respond to that," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** Abroad, China's manufacturing data came in weaker than expected, keeping most of Asian peers subdued.

** Next on investors' radar is the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome due later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.54% and peer SK Hynix gained 3.44%, posting their biggest gains in two weeks.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers rose, but battery makers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, while online platform firms were mixed.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 640 shares advanced, while 252 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 127.2 billion won ($93.67 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,357.3 per dollar, 0.50% lower than its previous close at 1,350.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 102.41.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 4.084%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 4.298%. ($1 = 1,357.9100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



