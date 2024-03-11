Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after hitting a more than 21-month high in the previous session, with chipmakers dragging the benchmark index lower on profit-taking.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 20.51 points, or 0.77%, at 2,659.84.

** On Friday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 4%, with Nvidia dropping, on profit-taking.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of March fell 13.4% from the same period the year before, but were up 8.2% on a daily average basis.

** South Korea's financial market watchdog said on Monday it has found wrongdoings by financial firms selling derivatives linked to a Hong Kong stock market index.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.23% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.08%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.50%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 3.75% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.71%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.01% and up 2.63%, respectively.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 357 shares advanced, while 518 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 107.0 billion won ($81.73 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,310.3 per dollar, 0.73% higher than its previous close at 1,319.8.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 3.275%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 3.340%. ($1 = 1,309.2600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



