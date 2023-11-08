Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by battery makers amid increased market volatility on a short-selling ban.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 22.34 points, or 0.91%, at 2,421.62, after rising as much as 1% earlier.

** The index started the session higher, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street. However, it reversed its course as foreign investors turned net sellers.

** There has been increased volatility in the local market since the government re-imposed a ban on short-selling from Monday.

** South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday defended the government's ban on short-selling stocks, which comes ahead of general elections next year and has drawn criticism from analysts who say the move could hurt the country's appeal to global investors.

** "Volatility increased in battery sectors again, while foreign selling weighed on the benchmark index amid reduced trading volume," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.24%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation dropped 3.43% and 3.81%, respectively.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers fell, while online platform companies were mixed. Biopharmaceutical stocks rose.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 381 shares advanced, while 500 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers on the main board, by a small difference of 13.9 billion won ($10.61 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,310.6 per dollar, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,307.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 103.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.864%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 4.018%. ($1 = 1,309.8600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



