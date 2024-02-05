Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, weighed by the dollar's strength and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on robust employment data.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.00 points, or 0.92%, at 2,591.31, after falling as much as 2.02% during the session.

** U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, data showed on Friday, all signs of persistent strength in the labour market that could make it difficult for the Fed to start cutting rates in May as currently envisaged by financial markets.

** The Fed can be "prudent" in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence inflation will continue falling, Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview.

** "A rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the local market, which was also under profit-taking from its rally last week," said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's financial watchdog announced a crackdown on careless risk management by financial firms as part of a broader push to prevent the liquidity problems that have beset real estate projects from affecting financial markets.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.20% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.93%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.39%.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 437 shares advanced, while 460 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 178.7 billion won ($134.17 million) for the day on the main board, extending their buying to a fourth straight session.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.62% lower at 1,330.8 per dollar, after falling as much as 1.25%.

** South Korea's treasury bond yields rebounded after falling for four straight sessions. The most liquid three-year yield rose by 6.4 basis points to 3.312%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.9 basis points to 3.375%. ($1 = 1,331.8900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



