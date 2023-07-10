Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Monday, as investors digested U.S. employment data that showed mixed signals about the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The government's pledge to take market stabilising measures eased worries about real estate-related credit risks highlighted by a local credit union, sending financial stocks higher. However, bond yields continued to climb.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 6.01 points, or 0.24%, at 2,520.70, after wavering between a 0.51% rise and a 0.36% fall during the session.

** The U.S. economy added the lowest number of jobs in two-and-a-half years in June, but persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labour market conditions that will likely ensure the Fed will resume raising interest rates later this month.

** "The market was directionless with no major driver, while investors assessed U.S. employment data that showed a still robust labour market," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korean financial stocks rebounded on the government's efforts to calm market worries about spillover effects from trouble at MG Community Credit Cooperatives.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.57%, peer SK Hynix lost 1.34%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.14%.

** Of the total 938 issues traded, 430 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 153.6 billion won ($117.67 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,306.5 per dollar, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,305.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.21 points to 103.26.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.7 basis points to 3.792%, while the benchmark 10-year yield jumped by 9.2 basis points to 3.854%. Both yields hit their highest levels since early March. ($1 = 1,305.3000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



