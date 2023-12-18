Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as a Federal Reserve official pushed back talks of interest rate cuts next year. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.51 points, or 0.29%, to 2,556.05 by 01:16 GMT.

** Just days after a Fed meeting that penciled in an ample course of rate cuts next year, which in turn unleashed a broad rally in financial markets, one of the U.S. central bank's top policymakers pushed back on the ebullience on Friday.

** North Korea fired what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile on Monday, South Korea's military said, its second missile launch in less than 12 hours as Pyongyang condemned a U.S.-led show of force against the nuclear armed state.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.55% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.36%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.12%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.40% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.11%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 1.55% and down 1.46%, respectively.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 367 shares advanced, while 498 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 100.3 billion won ($77.18 million) on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,298.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,296.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,299.7 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,296.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 14.29% so far this year, and gained 8.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year. ($1 = 1,299.5500 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



