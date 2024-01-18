Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose slightly on Thursday, as heavyweight chipmakers extended gains after better-than-expected earnings by a Taiwanese rival. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was steady.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 4.14 points, or 0.17%, at 2,440.04.

** Leading the benchmark index higher, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.99% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.97%.

** Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 19% drop in fourth-quarter net profit as global economic woes hit demand for chips used in applications from cars to cellphones and servers, but still beat market forecasts.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers, online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, while battery firms were mixed.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 422 shares advanced, while 448 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 131 billion won ($97.87 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,339.7 per dollar, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,344.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,338.3 per dollar, up 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,336.3.

** The KOSPI and the won were still down 8.11% and 3.9%, respectively, so far this month.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 3.286%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 3.381%. ($1 = 1,338.5300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



