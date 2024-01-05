Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended the first week of 2024 with a loss amid fading hopes for early rate cuts in the United States.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.94 points, or 0.35%, to close at 2,578.08 on Friday, extending its decline to a third straight session.

** The KOSPI ended the week down 2.91%, after nine consecutive weeks of gains.

** "The market reacted sensitively to U.S. data and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes this week as it was about time for some correction," said Cho Jun-kee, an analyst at SK Securities.

** U.S. private payrolls increased in December by the most in four months, data showed on Thursday, a day ahead of the official government data release.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics was unchanged and peer SK Hynix gained 0.81%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.72%.

** Automakers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and online platform companies lost more than 1%.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 343 shares advanced, while 519 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 40.2 billion won ($30.53 million) on the main board. For the week, they bought 208.2 billion won, remaining net buyers for the fifth week in a row.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,315.4 per dollar, 0.41% lower than its previous close at 1,310.0.

** The won weakened 2.08% this week, marking its biggest weekly drop since early August.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 3.282%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 3.341%. ($1 = 1,316.8000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



