Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, weighed down by foreign selling, with e-commerce firms the biggest decliners.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 5.90 points, or 0.24%, at 2,403.76.

** The KOSPI began the session higher, tracking Wall Street's gains in the previous session. It rose as much as 1.06%, before reversing course.

** "The KOSPI turned down on downward pressure from foreign selling in the spot as well as futures markets," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Increased volatility from a short-selling ban imposed last week will likely continue this week, analysts said.

** Junior KOSDAQ dropped 1.89% to 774.42, its lowest since Nov. 2, after logging sharp gains and losses throughout last week.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of November rose 3.2% from the same period the year before.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14%, but peer SK Hynix gained 1.00% and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.09%.

** Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao dropped 1.08% and 1.42%, respectively.

** Korea Electric Power Corp rose 5.43%, its biggest one-day gain since Dec. 9, 2022, as its third-quarter result swung to a profit.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 285 shares advanced, while 593 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 31.4 billion won ($23.71 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,325.1 per dollar, 0.63% lower than its previous close at 1,316.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 103.06.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 3.878%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 4.007%. ($1 = 1,324.6000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



