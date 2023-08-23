Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as investors took a cautious stance awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later this week for more rate clues. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 10.24 points, or 0.41%, at 2,505.50.

** "Worries over U.S. rate and a sluggish Chinese economy are weighing on the investor sentiment," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.75% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.43%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.60%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.21% and its sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.13%. Search engine Naver slid 2.49% and instant messenger Kakao was up 0.51%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 368 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 5.2 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,339.7 per dollar, 0.31% lower than its previous close at 1,335.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,338.2 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,336.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.03% so far this year, but lost 0.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 points to 103.39.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 3.766%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.3 basis points to 3.913%. ($1 = 1,337.8500 won) (Reporting by Youn Ah Moon and Soo-hyang Choi; editing by Eileen Soreng)



