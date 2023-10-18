Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday, reversing early losses after China's robust economic data, with automakers leading the gain.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.43 points, or 0.10%, at 2,462.60.

** The KOSPI opened the session lower as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the market, but turned positive soon after China's economic data was released.

** China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, data showed, suggesting the recent flurry of policy measures is helping to bolster a tentative recovery.

** "China's data supports the market's belief in the economic cycle bottoming out, but concerns still persist over its real-estate issues," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** South Korea's central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy review on Thursday.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.59%, extending its rally for the second day, while peer SK Hynix ended flat.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.75% and 1.94%, respectively, making them the biggest gainers among the index heavyweights.

** Growth stocks from battery makers to online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers dropped.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 392 shares advanced, while 478 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 342.5 billion won ($253.93 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,349.6 per dollar, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,353.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 102.55.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 4.033%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 4.275%. ($1 = 1,348.8200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)



