Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a near eight-month high on Monday, led by a chipmakers and battery makers rally on improved earnings outlook. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 21.67 points, or 0.87%, at 2,512.08, its highest closing since Aug. 17.

** "Demand was concentrated in the semiconductor and rechargeable battery sectors," said analyst Choi Yoo-june at Shinhan Securities.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a national strategy meeting to boost the competitiveness of the country's rechargeable battery and semiconductor sectors.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady on Tuesday to support a rapidly slowing economy, according to a Reuters survey.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.08% and 1.80%, respectively, as Samsung Electronics' decision on Friday to cut production raised hopes for an earlier rebound of memory chip prices.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 2.76%, after reporting on Friday a likely 145% jump in its first-quarter profit.

** Its parent LG Chem surged 5.04%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation climbed 1.49% and 7.74%, each.

** Among other heavyweights, automakers and biopharmaceutical stocks gained, while online platform service providers fell. Of the total 930 issues traded, 223 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 729.9 billion won ($553.19 million), their biggest purchase since Jan. 27.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,319.7 per dollar, 0.23% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 point to 105.27.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 3.199%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.4 basis points to 3.244%. ($1 = 1,319.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



