Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, as the latest U.S. inflation data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates further.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.56 points, or 0.75%, to 2,461.26 by 0234 GMT. For the week, the index is set to gain 2.2%.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.45% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.13%.

** U.S. consumer prices increased in September amid a surprise surge in rental costs.

** South Korea's unemployment rate increased to 2.6% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.27% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.24%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.36% and down 0.34%, respectively.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 263 shares advanced, while 608 declined and 60 were flat.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 146.9 billion won on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,349.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.79% lower than its previous close at 1,338.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,349.2 per dollar, down 0.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,346.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.05% so far this year, but lost 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 102.75.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 3.977%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.6 basis points to 4.179%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



