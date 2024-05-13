Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday after a key U.S. survey showed a jump in consumers' inflation expectations, adding to worries that interest rate cuts in the world's largest economy may be delayed. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 0.42 points, or 0.02%, at 2,727.21.

** The debate over whether U.S. interest rates are high enough has deepened among Federal Reserve officials, and may be stoked further after a key survey showed a jump in consumers' inflation expectations.

** U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce new China tariffs as soon as this week targeting strategic sectors, including a major hike in levies on electric vehicles (EVs), according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.01% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.52%.

** Hyundai Motor added 1.45% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.18%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 2.28% and 1.67%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 381 shares advanced, while 485 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 11.3 billion won ($8.26 million) on the main board on Monday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,368.2 per dollar, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,368.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,368.4 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,365.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.71% so far this year, but lost 1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 104.31.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.456%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.554%. ($1 = 1,368.4500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)